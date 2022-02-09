Michigan State basketball drops in latest ESPN Bracketology update

Michigan State’s embarrassing blowout loss at Rutgers last week has resulted in them dropping in the latest ESPN Bracketology update.

The Spartans were dominated by the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, and that loss dropped Michigan State from a No. 3 seed to a No. 4 seed in Tuesday’s updated version. Joe Lunardi of ESPN has Michigan State taking on No. 13 Chattanooga in a South Region first round matchup.

Check out the complete bracket projection by clicking on the tweet below:

NCAA Bracketology – Projecting the 2022 March Madness men's field. 🏀🏀 But we try… https://t.co/NKCYctvU9F — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) February 8, 2022

