Michigan State basketball drops in latest ESPN Bracketology update

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State basketball drops in latest ESPN Bracketology update

Michigan State’s embarrassing blowout loss at Rutgers last week has resulted in them dropping in the latest ESPN Bracketology update.

The Spartans were dominated by the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, and that loss dropped Michigan State from a No. 3 seed to a No. 4 seed in Tuesday’s updated version. Joe Lunardi of ESPN has Michigan State taking on No. 13 Chattanooga in a South Region first round matchup.

Check out the complete bracket projection by clicking on the tweet below:

List

Big Ten Power Rankings: MSU still near top of league despite Rutgers loss

More Basketball!

Michigan State basketball drops in latest ESPN Bracketology update

Michigan State basketball vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, listen and stream

Michigan State basketball favored over Wisconsin in Tuesday's ranked matchup

Recommended Stories