Michigan State basketball drops heartbreaker to Indiana

Welcome back to the bubble, Michigan State fans. With a chance to secure an NCAA Tournament bid, the Spartans fell just short, losing on the road to Indiana, 65-64.

The Spartans had a chance, with under 15 seconds and a chance to take the lead, but Tyson Walker missed a floater in the lane, ending the MSU chances.

MSU overcame a 17-point deficit in the game, and even led by 7 in the second half, but ultimately couldn’t close the game, a scene we have seen far too often this season.

Walker led the way with 30 points, with A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins both adding 10 points a piece.

The Spartans will be back in action, in the Big Ten Tournament, against Minnesota or Ohio State on Thursday at noon.

