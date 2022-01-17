Michigan State basketball drops a few spots in latest AP Poll

Michigan State basketball dropped a few spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday.

The Spartans dropped four spots to No. 14 in the updated rankings released on Monday. Michigan State went 1-1 last week, with a home loss to unranked Northwestern on Saturday.

Other Big Ten teams ranked this week included Purdue (No. 4), Wisconsin (No. 8), Illinois (No. 17) and Ohio State (No. 19).

POLL ALERT: Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 in AP Top 25, edging out No. 2 Auburn after wild week; Baylor falls to 5th, USC to 16th.

