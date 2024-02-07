Michigan State basketball drops close one on the road in Minnesota

It was a heartbreaking night in Williams Arena, known as ‘The Barn’, for Michigan State basketball, as the Spartans dropped a close one to Minnesota, 59 to 56.

This one is definitely going to sting for the Spartans, as they had every opportunity to take this one, but missed free throws and some sloppy possessions at the end of the game, along with some big shots by Minnesota put this one away.

Tyson Walker led all scorers with 20 points, but Minnesota was led by freshman brother of former Spartan Max Christie. Cam Christie dropped 19 points and looked impressive.

One encouraging sign from the evening: Jaden Akins dropped 16 points and looked really strong.

