Michigan State basketball drops out of AP Top 25 poll

For the first time since late November, Michigan State basketball is not listed in the Associated Press (AP) top 25 poll.

After dropping both games last week, Michigan State dropped outside the top 25 in Monday’s updated poll. The Spartans landed just outside the rankings as the No. 26 team in votes with 58 points — which was one point behind Iowa at No. 25.

POLL ALERT: Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona at No. 2, highest in 4 years; Arkansas up 5 spots to No. 18. Full poll: https://t.co/xxr0Gxfsub pic.twitter.com/ggSMmyBAcq — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 21, 2022

