Michigan State basketball drops to 8 seed in latest ESPN Bracketology update

Michigan State basketball once again dropped in the latest batch of Bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi released an updated bracket projection on Monday, which saw the Spartans drop another seed line. Lunardi now has Michigan State as a No. 8 seed and facing No. 9 seed San Francisco in the first round.

Check out the complete bracket projection by clicking on the tweet below:

NCAA Bracketology – Projecting the 2022 March Madness men's field https://t.co/NKCYcteiL5. 🏀🏀 Now the fun really starts! — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 7, 2022

List

Tom Izzo's best quotes after MSU's win over Maryland

More Basketball!