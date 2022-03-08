Michigan State basketball drops to 8 seed in latest ESPN Bracketology update
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michigan WolverinesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Michigan State basketball once again dropped in the latest batch of Bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
Lunardi released an updated bracket projection on Monday, which saw the Spartans drop another seed line. Lunardi now has Michigan State as a No. 8 seed and facing No. 9 seed San Francisco in the first round.
Check out the complete bracket projection by clicking on the tweet below:
NCAA Bracketology – Projecting the 2022 March Madness men's field https://t.co/NKCYcteiL5. 🏀🏀 Now the fun really starts!
— Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 7, 2022
List
Tom Izzo's best quotes after MSU's win over Maryland
More Basketball!
Michigan State basketball drops to 8 seed in latest ESPN Bracketology update
Final Big Ten men's basketball stat leaders for 2021-22 regular season
Michigan State basketball earns votes in final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll of regular season