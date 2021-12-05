Michigan State basketball downs Toledo at home, 81-68

It wasn’t easy, and it definitely won’t make Tom Izzo happy, but the Michigan State Spartans downed the Toledo Rockets, 81-68.

It was a slow start for Michigan State in the game, but the Spartans turned a 10-10 game into a 40-15 game after a 30-5 run. The Spartans would take a 43-23 lead into the half.

While the first half went well, the Spartans came out slow and sluggish in the second half, allowing for the Rockets to slowly creep back into the game.

The Rockets would outscore the Spartans 45-38 in the second half, but the Spartans would ultimately come away with the win at home.

Five Spartans would lead the way in scoring, with all five scoring in double figures. Max Christie had 14 points, Gabe Brown scored 12 points, Tyson Walker with 11 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. and AJ Hoggard had 10 points a piece.

The Spartans will be back in action on Wednesday when they open Big Ten play against Minnesota on the road.

