Michigan State basketball down to No. 13 in AP Poll

A week that saw both a very low moment and a very high moment has come to an end and the dust is settling. The Spartans went on the road and dropped a key game to Illinois, 56-55, but bounced back to blowout in-state rival Michigan at home, 83-67. As a result of the week, Michigan State dropped from No. 10 in the polls to No. 13.

Checking in at #13 in this week's AP Poll 🏀 pic.twitter.com/fLUmYXhCse — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 31, 2022

Michigan State will look to improve in the polls this week when they go on the road twice. The Spartans will play at Maryland on Tuesday and will play at Rutgers on Saturday.

