Michigan State basketball down four spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
It was a tough road loss for Michigan State basketball over the weekend as the Spartans dropped one to Rutgers in a big way. The loss has sent them tumbling back four spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports to No. 17 overall.
The Big Ten in the poll:
No. 3 Purdue
No. 13 Illinois
No. 14 Wisconsin
No. 16 Ohio State
No. 17 Michigan State
The Spartans face off against No. 14 Wisconsin on Tuesday night for a chance to regain ground in the polls.
