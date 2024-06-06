Michigan State basketball’s Doug Wojcik promoted to associate head coach

Michigan State basketball dropped a lot of news on Thursday, headlined by the signing of long-time Michigan assistant and former Western Michigan star Saddi Washington to their coaching staff as an assistant coach.

A sneaky big move on the coaching staff this week is the elevation of Doug Wojcik to associate head coach. Wojcik was promoted from recruiting coordinator to assistant coach back in 2021, and now he will continue to move up the ranks.

