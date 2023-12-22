Michigan State basketball dominates Stony Brook for third straight win

Michigan State basketball is suddenly red hot after a slow start to the season, and took care of business yet again, this time at home in the Breslin Center, and beat Stony Brook 99 to 55.

The Spartans were led by Jaden Akins, who had one of his best nights of the season, and dropped 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Tyson Walker added 17 points and A.J. Hoggard had a double-double with 12 points and 10 points.

MSU is back in action on Saturday against Indiana State at 2pm ET.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire