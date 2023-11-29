Michigan State basketball dominates Georgia Southern at home, 86-55

Michigan State welcomed in Georgia Southern on Tuesday night for a game at the Breslin Center. It was a dominating performance by the Spartans, defeating the Eagles, 86-55.

Michigan State flexed its defensive muscle early in the game, holding the Eagles to just 11 first half points. The Spartans were locked in a 13-9 game at the under 12 timeout in the first half before going on a 25-2 run to end the half, separating themselves in the game.

Th second half saw the Spartans continuing to move on cruise control to the finish line.

Five Spartans finished in double figures, but were led by Jaden Akins (14 points) in the game.

New football coach Jonathan Smith also addressed the crowd during the game.

MSU will be back in action next Tuesday in their first conference matchup of the season against Wisconsin.

