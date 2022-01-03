Michigan State basketball does not move in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Michigan State basketball handled business on Sunday against Northwestern, but it wasn’t enough to see any movement in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports, where the Spartans still sit at No. 10.
Big Ten schools in the poll:
Purdue still sits at No. 3
Ohio State is No. 12
Wisconsin is No. 23
Illinois and Minnesota both received votes
More!
Michigan State basketball stays at No. 10 in latest AP Poll
PHOTOS: Top men's basketball career scorer for each Big Ten team
Michigan State basketball outlasts Northwestern as both teams struggle offensively