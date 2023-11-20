Michigan State basketball defense suffocates Alcorn State, Spartans cruise to 32-point victory

After a slow start to the season, Michigan State basketball really needed their last two games against Butler and Alcorn State. On Sunday, the Spartans got their second straight win, this time against the aforementioned Alcorn State, handling the Braves 81 to 49.

If there is one thing that has been consistent this season despite the troubling losses it’s been the defense, which has looked strong all year and again on Sunday. What hasn’t been consistent has been the shooting. On Sunday, the Spartans shot 40-percent from three, with Tre Holloman leading the way with five threes and a career-high of 17 points.

Jaden Akins also had a nice game, which is good to see since this team’s ceiling is largely tied to his play. Akins finished with 13 points and shot 50-percent from three. He also recorded five rebounds and three assists.

With Tyson Walker out tonight and a big lead intact, we got to see a little more court-time for the freshmen tonight, to some mixed results. Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr, the two freshmen who have played the most, looked good once again tonight. The two freshmen combined went 9-for-11 from the field and scored 20 points.

Xavier Booker, probably the most high-profile of the Spartans’ freshmen, will still be a work-in-progress in the beginning of this year. He went 2-for-8 and scored 5 points.

The Spartans will face another huge test on Thanksgiving when they face No. 3 ranked Arizona in Palm Springs.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire