Michigan State basketball continues to drop in ESPN’s Bracketology

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State remains safely in the NCAA Tournament field (for the moment) but their stock has continued to drop as of late.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released an updated batch of Bracketology on Friday, and once again the Spartans have dropped another seed line. Lunardi now has Michigan State has a No. 7 seed playing against No. 10 seed Creighton in the first round.

Check out the complete bracket projection from Lunardi by clicking on the link below:

