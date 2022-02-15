Michigan State basketball to compete in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational

Michigan State has their 2022 early-season tournament set. The Spartans will head out to Portland to defend their Phil Knight Invitational championship. This year’s tournament will be dubbed the PK85, similar to the ‘PK80’ that the Spartans won five years ago.

OFFICIAL: Heading back to Portland for the Phil Knight Invitational this November 🏀📅 pic.twitter.com/ClE7hKsfTl — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 15, 2022

There are 16 teams heading to the tournament, but they will be broken up into two 8 team tournaments and brackets.

Michigan State will be featured on the Phil Knight Invitational Bracket side, alongside Alabama, Iowa State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova.

On the other side, the Phil Knight Legacy Bracket will showcase Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier.

