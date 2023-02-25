Michigan State basketball collapses in historic fashion to Iowa on the road

This one is going to sting for a while. In a game where Michigan State basketball held a 10-point lead in the final minute, the Spartans fell in overtime to Iowa, 112-106.

Tyson Walker was on fire all game for the Spartans, scoring 31 on the night, but Iowa took the ball out of his hands and instead chose to play the foul game against A.J. Hoggard, who finally missed a key free throw in the final seconds to give Iowa a puncher’s chance to win, which they took advantage of.

Jaden Akins scored 21, Hauser dropped 18, and Malik Hall scored 16 in a disappointing day in Iowa City.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

WATCH: Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery stares down ref in Michigan State game MSU football offers 2024 Wisconsin 3-star OT Garrett Sexton Report: MSU-Minnesota unlikely to be rescheduled due to Rutgers not adjusting schedule

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire