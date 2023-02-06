Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo: We'll have our hands full with Maryland
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in East Lansing.
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in East Lansing.
The coaching dean said Rutgers guards Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy have elevated the Big Ten. Their grit will be needed at Indiana and Illinois.
Indiana knocked off Purdue on Saturday, but the Boilermakers stayed on top of the poll.
Kyrie Irvings trade from the Brooklyn Nets could make Kevin Durants future interesting. Could these five teams poke around?
A discussion seemingly about Kyrie Irving's trade to Dallas sunk into an exchange of personal attacks between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams.
What will the latest Coaches college basketball poll be on February 6th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
A couple of basketball pundits believe the Warriors moving Jonathan Kuminga at the trade deadline would prove costly down the road.
There were major men's college basketball games across the country this weekend. A look at the winners and losers from all the action.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll be on February 6th We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
A loss can't knock Purdue off the top of the national rankings, while Indiana's victory produces a small bump.
Furkan Korkmaz has officially requested to be traded by the Philadelphia 76ers before the deadline.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Justin Rose and the rest of the players who made the cut.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
For the second time this season, the Warriors' glass is half full following a scary Steph Curry injury.
Whether the Nets and Mavericks are winnings or losers depends on what comes next for them.
"There's no way it couldn't have been racially motivated," Johnny Bright said before his death of the incident that ended his Heisman Trophy dream.
A former Spartans basketball star was nearly included in a massive NBA trade on Sunday
Last-minute scrambling has been taking place all week to get into the richest WM Phoenix Open, with eight pre-qualifiers and Monday's qualifier.
Kyrie Irving says goodbye to the Brooklyn Nets fans who supported him during his time with the team.