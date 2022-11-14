Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo encouraged by effort vs. Gonzaga
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in East Lansing.
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in East Lansing.
Rutgers men's soccer hits the road for the NCAA Tournament.
Keep up the momentum! #GoBlue
Bill Belichick is preparing the Patriots for a tough upcoming stretch of games.
How John Calipari’s No. 4 Wildcats and Tom Izzo’s Spartans match up at each position for their men’s college basketball game.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
After the Harden deal, think the 76ers and Nets want to do business again?
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
Kevin Durant on where he ranks LeBron James all-time.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
The No. 7 Blue Devils will get their first real test of the season Tuesday night in Indianapolis.
The LIV controversy continues to light fires across the golfing world with Australia the latest battleground as politicians clash over the news that Adelaide will stage an event next year on the Saudi-funded circuit.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The temperature on Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau's seat is heating up after Sunday's alarming loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
L.A. Times columnist Bill Plaschke gives his take on the 75 greatest players in Lakers history.
For one night, Emoni Bates reminded us why he was once a ballyhooed high school prospect.
Tennessee, Villanova and Oregon all had a tough opening week to the 2022-23 season.
North Carolina and Gonzaga won both of their first two games and the teams held the top two spots in the USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll.