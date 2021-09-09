Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo visiting top in-state recruit Ty Rodgers
Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo is back on the recruiting trail. With only one commitment in the 2022 recruiting class, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done by the Spartan coaching staff.
Ty Rodgers is a 6-foot-7 forward that is currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Rodgers attends Grand Blanc Community High School.
Top-50 senior Ty Rodgers will have two in-home visits today: Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Alabama’s Nate Oats, he told @Stockrisers. Both are squarely in the mix with the Michigan native.
— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 9, 2021
Coach Izzo will be heading to Grand Blanc today, to have an in home visit with the 4-star forward.
Rodgers would be a huge addition to the 2022 recruiting class, as his skill set translates very well to what Coach Izzo likes.