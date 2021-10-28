Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo breaks down his team after first exhibition

Reuters

Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Thursday won its dispute with a German car design company after Europe's top court agreed with its arguments that it owns the design right to the appearance of its race track car Ferrari FXX K. The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) came after a German court sought guidance in a design spat between Ferrari and German car design company Mansory Design over certain elements of the Ferrari FXX K's bodywork. At issue is the V-shaped section of the bonnet and the front bumper which distinguish the Ferrari FXX K from other cars.