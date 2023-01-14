Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo: Dainja 'kicked our butt' in loss to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo reacts to the Spartans' loss to Illinois on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Hear what Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press and Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal had to say about MSU's loss at Illinois on Friday
Michigan State basketball missed all seven of its 3-point tries and was outscored 8-2 over the last 145 seconds of a 75-66 loss to Illinois on Friday.
Michigan State Spartans (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (11-5, 2-3): 9 p.m., State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois, FS1, WJR-AM.
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' performance late Friday night at Illinois with 3 quick takes
Michigan State basketball loses to Illinois on the road after holding second half lead
