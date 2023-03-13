Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo reflects on his 25th NCAA tournament bid
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in East Lansing.
Clark Kellogg said on CBS' selection show that he expects Xavier to reach the Final Four, along with his predicted champion, Gonzaga.
A final glance at all of the major NCAA Tournament bracketology boards to see where Kentucky might end up in the bracket.
Heres how the womens edition of 2023 March Madness is arranged following Selection Sundays bracket reveal.
No. 8 seed Arkansas basketball will open the 2023 NCAA Tournament against Illinois, signaling the start of March Madness. Here’s what to know about the matchup.
No. 6-seed Kentucky will open the 2023 NCAA Tournament against Providence. Here’s everything you need to know about the Wildcats' March Madness path.
The Crimson Tide are seeking their first NCAA championship.
The 2023 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Here's the full bracket and schedule for the 68-team tournament.
The 68-team NCAA women's basketball tournament is set. Get your printable bracket here and make your March Madness picks now.
The No. 1 seeds: South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford.
UNC is the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA tournament since the field expanded in 1985.
South Carolina will be a heavy favorite to win its third national championship in this month's NCAA Tournament.
Duke basketball saw its plan come together in Greensboro with an ACC Tournament championship. The Blue Devils never wavered in their belief.
Check out our region-by-region breakdown of the March Madness schedule as it’s available on Sunday, plus a printable tournament bracket.
Here are all of the teams that have automatically qualified for the men's and women's college basketball tournaments.
Will March Madness produce another Saint Peters this year? Here are five teams capable of making a Cinderella run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
