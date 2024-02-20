Michigan State basketball can't wait for chance to wash away last year's collapse at Iowa

EAST LANSING — Don’t think Michigan State basketball has forgotten about the last time it played Iowa.

A collapse so epic, Big Ten Network made a documentary about it. Co-starring Caitlin Clark and a weekend of improbable, buzzer-beating shots.

That was last year. But the Spartans learned a lesson in that 112-106 overtime loss — the Hawkeyes can put up a flurry of points in a hurry. And they continue to do so this season.

“A new opportunity to get a chance to play them,” senior point guard A.J. Hoggard said Monday. “We didn't like the way the last one ended, so it's an opportunity to see them on our home floor with the momentum that we have right now. We just got to figure out a way to win.”

MSU (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) hosts Iowa (15-11, 7-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The game will not be televised but will be streamed on Peacock. It is the only regular-season meeting between the two programs this season.

Iowa forward Payton Sandfort (20) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Michigan State, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Spartans, however, hope it is nothing like that Feb. 26, 2023, disaster. At least not the ending.

MSU appeared heading toward an easy victory, leading by 13 points with 2:03 to play. That’s when Patrick Sandfort came alive with three of his six 3-pointers in the final 1:30 of regulation, including the game-tying deep ball with 3.3 seconds to play. The Hawkeyes hit a blistering five 3-pointers in the final 39 seconds to send the game to overtime tied at 101-all, then outscored the Spartans 11-5 in the extra period.

Tom Izzo’s team became just the fourth team in Division I history to lose when leading by 11 points with 55 seconds to play in regulation, according to the NCAA. He didn’t take a sledgehammer to the game film, but the way it unraveled remains irksome nearly a year later.

“Sometimes you burn (the tape), sometimes it's burnt. That's already been burnt,” Izzo said Monday. “We did talk about it a little bit. That's the kind of team they are. … They're a team that can be explosive offensively.”

The BTN earlier this month debuted its documentary “28 Hours at Carver-Hawkeye Arena” that featured that game, along with Clark’s game-winner at the horn that lifted Iowa’s women over Indiana the next day.

Iowa forward Payton Sandfort dribbles as Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Not even two weeks ago, the Hawkeyes men showed they can still pack a punch in the second half, rallying from a 20-point deficit at home in the final 16:11 against Minnesota on Feb. 11 en route to a 90-85 victory. Sandfort, the star of last year's MSU comeback, and Patrick McCaffery each scored 21 and combined for 14-of-29 shooting. Tony Perkins, who finished off the Spartans in OT a year ago, had 10 of his 18 points at the free-throw line against the Gophers.

Perkins, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, leads Iowa with 15.5 points and 4.2 assists. Sandfort, a 6-7 junior forward, posts 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. Those two combined for 46 points and 14 rebounds in the overtime thriller against the Spartans last season.

Iowa averages 77.0 points a game overall this season, fourth in the Big Ten. In conference games, the Hawkeyes are even better, scoring 78.7 a game and trailing only Purdue and Illinois (tied at 82.8 points). However, coach Fran McCaffery's team is last in league play defensively by giving up 80.7 a contest.

“They definitely score the ball at a high rate and in short periods of time,” said Hoggard, who had 12 of his 15 points at the free-throw line last year at Iowa. “We've seen it, the way the game ended last year, how they put up a lot of points in maybe 54 seconds at the most. That's what they do on the daily you know. They get shots off 5 seconds into the shot clock, so you kinda gotta be ready for an up and down game.

“We're usually the people blitzing, so it's gonna be a two-way blitz. We gotta be ready on both sides of the ball.”

However, the Hawkeyes are just 2-7 away from Carver-Hawkeye this season, their lone conference road win coming Jan. 2 at Wisconsin. They are 11-3 at home.

The Spartans have lost four of the last five meetings against Iowa, with the lone win coming at Breslin Center in last year's first meeting, a 63-61 nailbiter on Jan. 26, 2023. They are 13-2 at home this season.

MSU fell apart last year’s in Iowa City despite 31 points from Tyson Walker, 21 from Jaden Akins and an 11-for-15 3-point shooting performance as a team.

The Spartans have had their share of struggles at time behind the arc this season and are coming off a 2-for-14 outside shooting effort in Saturday’s 73-63 win at Michigan. They make 36.5% from deep overall this winter, which is 54th in Division I and third in the Big Ten after a dreadful start to the season.

Saturday’s victory over the Wolverines was MSU’s third straight and eighth in its last 10 games after starting the Big Ten season 1-4. That surge has the Spartans tied for third in the league with Wisconsin and Northwestern entering this week, with five games remaining. Iowa is the first of three visitors to Breslin in the final three weeks.

“Iowa has been in some games. Their record could be even better than it is,” Izzo said. “We have no bottom (in the Big Ten). … But maybe sometimes, the upper-division teams can handle everything that's going on, either. We always look at it the other way.

“I don't know what the answer is. I just know every game, our new motto is this: just to try to win the game.”

Next up: Hawkeyes

Matchup: Michigan State (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (15-11, 7-8).

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Tuesday; Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV/radio: Peacock (streaming only); WJR-AM (760).

