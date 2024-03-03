Michigan State basketball can't quite handle Zach Edey, No. 3 Purdue, 80-74

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — All Tom Izzo wanted to see was his team play hard and let things fall as they may.

Michigan State basketball managed to do that. But the Spartans couldn’t stop Zach Edey.

The reigning national and Big Ten player of the year scored 32 points with 11 rebounds and four assists as No. 3 Purdue held off a feisty MSU effort for a 80-74 victory Saturday night at Mackey Arena for the Spartans' third straight loss.

The Spartans fought and scrapped on the boards but couldn’t overcome 25 fouls, 17 of them in the second half. Purdue went 20-for-30 at the line.

The Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3) have won the last four in the series and eight of the last nine meetings. MSU now has lost seven straight at Mackey Arena and hasn’t won there since a 94-79 victory on Feb. 20, 2014.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker shoots the ball against Purdue's Ethan Morton during the first half on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Tyson Walker scored 14 points with seven rebounds and four assists for MSU, while Jaden Akins added 13 points. Malik Hall had 12 points, while freshman Xavier Booker tied a season high with 11 points.

Izzo tried every combination of big men he could come up with — mixing and matching Mady Sissoko, Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper and Booker — to try and slow down Edey. For stretches, it worked. But the Purdue superstar used his size and strength advantages to draw whistle after whistle in the paint, getting to the free-throw line frequently and going 14-for-20 there.

Braden Smith had 23 points and nine rebounds, going 4-for-4 from 3-point range as the Boilermakers, who clinched at least a share of their second straight Big Ten regular season title, went 10-for-20 from deep in the game. Fletcher Loyer added 15 points, including four 3-pointers.

First thing's first

Izzo promised to throw his four big men at Edey in waves, and the Spartans did just that early and often while using their guards to double- and sometimes triple-team the 7-foot-4, 300-pound reigning Big Ten and national player of the year.

That persistent pestering paid off quickly. Hall hit MSU’s first 3-pointer after A.J. Hoggard got knocked to the ground and managed to kick the ball out before the shot clock expired. Then at the other end, Hall knocked the ball away from Edey in the paint. Jaden Akins hit a jumper on the ensuing possession.

A 3-pointer by Tre Holloman over Edey on a switch, followed shortly after by three Walker free throws after he got fouled by Lance Jones put the Spartans ahead 13-6 just 5:23 into the game.

But part of the peril of doubling Edey was Purdue getting open looks around the perimeter. Smith started the shooting spree with a pair of 3-pointers, part of nine straight points for the sophomore point guard.

Purdue center Zach Edey boxes out Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

But Booker briefly gave MSU a lift on the offensive end. Even though Izzo believed Purdue wouldn’t put Edey on the 6-11 freshman, he was during a stretch. And Booker delivered a pair of 3-pointers over Edey, his second with 9:18 to go in the half giving the Spartans their biggest lead at 24-16.

Then it was Loyer’s turn to take advantage. The brother of former MSU guard Foster Loyer, Fletcher hit three 3-pointers in a hurry, and Edey added a layup as part of an 11-2 run to erase the Spartans’ lead in about 7½ minutes. Loyer’s third triple put Purdue up by a point with 4:25 to go before halftime.

That, along with Mady Sissoko getting his second foul, opened things up inside for Edey inside. He drew two fouls to send Jaxon Kohler to the bench with 3:05 to go in the half, then abused Booker in the paint with a drop-step dunk and another deep-post layup. Then Smith hit his third 3-pointer of the half with 1:13 left before break to stretch it to an eight-point Boilermaker lead.

But Walker, who struggled until the final minute, drove around Ethan Morton for a layup with 52 seconds before half. Then after getting a stop, along with getting fouled twice in the final 10-plus seconds since Purdue had two to give, Walker drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull MSU back within 38-35 heading to the locker room.

Walker, Hoggard and Akins finished the first half a combined 5-for-19. Hoggard missed all seven shots he took, and Akins is 1-for-3. Walker is 4-for-9. MSU shot 36.4% while Purdue hit 56.5%.

Smith and Loyer combined to go 6-for-8 from beyond the arc for 21 points, and Edey had 10 of his 15 points in the final 5:50 along with five boards and three assists in the first half.

The Spartans committed just one turnover in the first half and had a 16-0 bench scoring boost — eight from Holloman and six from Booker — to go with Walker's 12 points. MSU also kept things close on the boards, a 17-14 Purdue cushion overall but the Spartans' 6-2 offensive rebounding advantage led to an 8-3 edge second-chance points.

Second wind

Out of the break, Purdue’s Big 3 picked up where they left off. And the whistles began to mount against MSU.

Smith drove through the defense for a layup 11 seconds into the half. Loyer followed with his fourth 3-pointer at 19:25. Then after Hall scored for the Spartans, the first of a bevy of odd calls started.

Purdue guard Braden Smith drives to get around Michigan State guard Jaden Akins during the first half on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Loyer drove to the basket, and Sissoko appeared to goaltend his layup attempt. One ref called a goaltend, the other called Sissoko for his third foul as his lower body knocked Loyer to the ground as he was landing. After conferring, refs gave Purdue the ball and the basket instead of one free throw on the foul.

It was all Edey after that. The big man got a tip-in, then started getting to the free-throw line. He scored nine straight points, which included a pair of three-point plays through fouls by Cooper and Booker. The second one, off a loose-ball offensive rebound, came with 14:26 to play and put Purdue up, 54-39.

That 15-point lead — much like MSU’s earlier lead — wouldn’t last.

The Spartans frantically began their comeback.

Akins hit three free throws after getting fouled by Camden Heide, then took a defensive rebound the length of the floor and scored through another foul on Purdue’s Mason Gillis. Those six points started a furious 16-4 rally over the next 5:13. Hoggard capped it with driving layup for a three-point play and a 3-pointer in transition after Hall ripped a rebound away from Edey as he tumbled to the floor between three Spartans.

MSU was within 58-55 with 9:13 to play. Purdue coach Matt Painter called a timeout to calm his team. And Smith drained a 3-pointer out of the timeout to quell the Spartans’ quest.

An Akins 3-pointer countered one by Mason Gillis. Then after buckets by Edey and Smith, Walker hit a jumper and Booker converted a dunk through a foul for a three-point play to get back within five with 2:55 left. Akins had another layup with 2:24 left after a pair of Smith free throws, again drawing MSU back within five.

But Edey and his friends fought off the Spartans, with Gillis draining a 3-pointer with inside a minute to play that sealed it.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

Next up: Wildcats

Matchup: Michigan State (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (20-9, 11-7).

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WJR-AM (760).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball can't quite handle Zach Edey, No. 3 Purdue