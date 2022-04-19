Michigan State basketball C Julius Marble enters transfer portal

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

The Michigan State basketball program lost a member of its team to the NCAA transfer portal this afternoon. Center Julius Marble has made the decision to leave the team and take his career in a different direction.

The decision by Marble was surely not an easy one, but one that is very impactful for himself and the Spartans basketball program.

It is now of the utmost importance that Tom Izzo and his staff prioritize getting a center out of the NCAA transfer portal, or possibly making a late surge for the limited center prospects that are still undecided in the 2022 recruiting class.

