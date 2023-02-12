Michigan State basketball builds a 62-41 victory with Ohio State's bricks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winning ugly is better than losing pretty, Tom Izzo said earlier this week.

Michigan State basketball provided a little of both on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon outside, with some brutal stretches against Ohio State and some big runs to pull away to a harder-than-it-seemed 62-41 victory.

Joey Hauser scored 22 points with eight rebounds and made six of nine 3-point attempts, Tyson Walker scored 10 points and Jaden Akins had a career-high nine rebounds and added eight points. The Spartans closed the game on a 24-8 run over the final 11:24, and their defense held the Buckeyes to 20.7% shooting from 3-point range and 28.3% from the field. It was the fewest points allowed by the Spartans since a 101-33 win over Tennessee Tech on Nov. 18, 2018, and the fewest by a Big Ten opponent against the Spartans since Northwestern scored 40 in a 54-40 MSU win on Jan. 15, 2014.

Brice Sensabaugh (10) of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts to drive the ball past Jaden Akins (3) of the Michigan State Spartans and Mady Sissoko (22) during the first half of the game at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on February 12, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

MSU (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) has another quick turnaround (and one-time prep) to host Minnesota at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Sean McNeil scored 10 points, Bruce Thornton had nine and Brice Sensebaugh eight for Ohio State (11-14, 3-11), which has lost six straight and 11 of its last 12.

Bricklayers on both sides

The first half wasn’t for the faint of heart.

Baskets proved scarce. Turnovers were aplenty. The Value City Arena rims took a beating from the missed shots.

Somewhere in there, MSU’s defense had long stretches where it looked infallible, punctuated with moments of weakness that were allayed by Ohio State putting together a miserable half of missed layups, outside shots, short jumpers and unforced giveaways.

Brice Sensabaugh (10) of the Ohio State Buckeyes defends against Joey Hauser (10) of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of the game at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on February 12, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.

The Spartans had their own issues early, with four turnovers in the first 6:27 and five missed 3-pointers until Hauser hit from the top of the key on a kickout pass from Mady Sissoko to put MSU up 9-6 with 11:21 left. Hauser hit again at 8:25 to give the Spartans the lead for good, and he was 3-for-4 on 3s in the half; the rest of his teammates were 0-for-7.

But MSU attacked inside, particularly with the Buckeyes’ Zed Key on the bench for much of the half with two fouls. Jaxon Kohler had six points in the half, including back-to-back baskets on an up-and-under layup and a shoulder-shimmy step-back jumper in the paint, then Carson Cooper scored off a Hauser dish and Akins attacked the basket for another layup to put the Spartans up 22-11 with 4:41 left.

The Spartans finished the half 12-for-30 from the field and had a 14-2 scoring edge in the paint. After starting 2-for-10, they made eight of 12 shots during a 7½-minute stretch in which they pulled away with an 18-5 run. But the Spartans went cold after Akins’ bucket, missing six straight shots until Hauser's third 3 with 1:06 to go, followed by a Sissoko dunk with 19 seconds before halftime.

The Spartans continued to benefit as OSU’s struggles hit their zenith, with 10 straight misses during a 7:17 scoring drought, ended only with a 3-pointer by Roddy Gayle Jr. with 2 seconds to go before halftime that cut MSU’s lead to 27-14. The Buckeyes went 3-for-15 from 3-point range and just 5-for-26 overall.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, left, dribbles past Ohio State's Justice Sueing during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.

A second start

The Buckeyes made it a game, though, in the second half, opening by hitting seven of 14 shots. That included a pair of 3-pointers from McNeil, the second of which prompted Izzo to call timeout with the lead down into single digits.

Sensabaugh hit a pair of baskets to get OSU within 38-33 with 11:24 to go. But Hauser stepped up and drilled a critical 3-pointer to answer, followed by a pair of Walker jumpers and a pair of scores by Akins on back-to-back possessions, fuled by his attacking the glass on both ends. A.J. Hoggard’s jumper capped a 10-0 run over a five-minute span that extended MSU’s lead back to 51-35 with 5:54 to play.

Then Cooper had a three-point play and Hauser drained two more 3s to extend the Spartans’ lead beyond 20 points in the final three minutes.

One of the big keys Izzo had going into the game was controlling the offensive boards. The Spartans turned 12 offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points, and they finished with a 26-12 scoring edge in the paint.

MSU finished with a 42-33 rebounding advantage overall.

