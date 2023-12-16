Michigan State basketball blows out No. 6 Baylor inside of Little Caesars Arena

It was the tale of two totally different teams coming into the Motor City Invitational on Saturday afternoon. Baylor entered the contest ranked at No. 6 after a 9-0 start to the 2023-24 season, while MSU entered the game with an abysmal 4-5 record and desperate for a win.

It was the Spartans who showed up in a big way on Saturday, absolutely crushing the Bears inside of Little Caesars Arena, 88-64.

The first half went just about as perfect as a first half could go for the Spartans, going into the halftime break ahead 45-17 after blitzing Baylor from the jump.

Baylor tried to make the game interesting, putting a lot of pressure on Michigan State early in the second half, cutting the lead down to 20 and forcing the Spartans on their heels. The Spartans never wavered though, and stiffened up to stop the bleeding to continue leading big to the finish line.

Tyson Walker (25 points) led the way for the Spartans, while AJ Hoggard (14 points) and Tre Holloman (11 points) also finished in double figures. Eight other Spartans found their way onto the scoresheet, but most notably, Xavier Booker played good minutes for MSU and scored 7 points.

MSU will be back in action next Saturday against Oakland.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire