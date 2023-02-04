Michigan State basketball blows game against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden

It was an ugly showing at Madison Square Garden in New York for the Michigan State Spartans, who lost an ugly 61-55 game against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans, who held a 31-23 lead early in the second half, lost all offensive rhythm, blowing a huge opportunity to win a conference game against a formidable opponent.

Michigan State and Rutgers were both horrific on offense in the first half, but the Spartans took a 25-19 lead into the break.

MSU started the second half with a strong showing, but it quickly went plunging downhill, and after a 9-0 Rutgers run to make a 40-37 MSU lead turn into a 46-40 lead, one they wouldn’t give up.

By the time the game was over, the Spartans finished with a woeful 34.5% field goal percentage on 20-for-58 shooting performance and a 4-of-21 (19%) 3-PT percentage.

Michigan State will look to bounce back at home against Maryland on Tuesday.

