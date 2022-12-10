Michigan State basketball blows by Brown, 68-50, before much-needed break

EAST LANSING – Everything clicked.

The tenacious defense Michigan State basketball showed almost all last month smothering Brown’s top scorers.

The offensive flow — at times exceptional, at times wanting through the first 10 games — looking as good as it has, both in the half-court and in transition.

The rebounding, the running, the energy … all of the things Tom Izzo demands there in abundance, doing to an Ivy League foe what his program is accustomed to.

And now, finally, a break.

The Spartans sent the Bears into hibernation Saturday with a 68-50 victory at Breslin Center, and now can get some rest themselves after their high-intensity, heavy-travel start to the season.

Michigan State's Jaden Akins, right, drives against Brown's Kino Lilly Jr. during the first half Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich.

Joey Hauser reached 1,000 career points and led MSU with 22 points and added five rebounds and four assists. A.J. Hoggard scored 17 points with four rebounds and four assists, while Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4).

Paxson Wojcik and Malachi Ndur had 10 for Brown (6-5). MSU held the Bears’ top scorer, Kino Lilly Jr., to just three points on 1 of 7 shooting. Brown shot just 33.3% overall and went 4 for 20 from 3-point range.

MSU gets the next 10 days off for finals before hosting Oakland on Dec. 21 (6:30 p.m./BTN). The Spartans' only other game this month is Dec. 30 at home against Buffalo before they resume Big Ten play Jan. 3 against Nebraska.

The win over Brown (6-5) starts a monthlong five-game home stretch that concludes Jan. 7 against Michigan.

Defense strong

One of the Spartans’ best attributes so far this season has been their defense. MSU entered holding opponents to 32.1% from 3-point range, and it continued to lock down Brown.

The Bears went 3 for 11 from deep in the first half, including 1 for 5 from Paxson Wojcik, son of Spartans assistant coach Doug Wojcik. Hoggard, Walker, Jaden Akins and Tre Holloman also kept Brown's top scorer Lilly from making any type of impact in the first 20 minutes. MSU limited the 6-foot guard who entered averaging 15.9 points to just one 3-pointer on his two shots in the opening half.

Story continues

The Bears went just 7 for 30 from the field, though they also held the Spartans to just 4 of 13 from deep and 38.7% overall shooting. But MSU worked to establish an inside presence early, particularly with Hauser, Hoggard and Walker getting into the paint. That freed up the perimeter, including a pair of inside-out 3-pointer from Akins off Hauser kickouts, as part of an 18-5 pull-away spurt midway through the half.

Hoggard had 11 points at the break, while Hauser had six points, four rebounds and four assists as the Spartans took a 32-18 lead into half.

Memory moments

Hauser continued his strong all-around performance to start the second half, scoring seven of MSU’s first 10 points with a 3-pointer and a pair of layups.

Then out of a timeout with 11 minutes to play, the 6-foot-9 senior curled off a screen and hit a jumper from the elbow for his 1,000th career point between the past three seasons at MSU and his redshirt freshman year at Marquette. Fans chanted his name when the personal milestone was announced and again when he checked out with inside 5 minutes to play.

That Hauser bucket sparked a 9-0 knockout punch, with Hoggard setting up Akins for a 3-pointer and Akins returning the favor for a Hoggard layup in transition that pushed the Spartans’ lead to 22 and prompted Brown to call timeout with 9:43 left. Hoggard scored again at the basket with a driving layup on MSU’s next possession.

The game also marked a special reunion for the Wojcik family. Paxson, a 6-5 senior guard, worked out with the Spartans over the summer while home with his parents. His brother, Denham, plays at Harvard and planned to attend the game as well.

Doug Wojcik, who had been head coach at Tulsa and College of Charleston, is in his second stint at MSU as an assistant coach. He had the primary scout on Brown, and the Spartans defenders held Paxson to just 3 for 11 shooting and 1 for 6 from 3-point range.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari.

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball blows by Brown, 68-50, before needed break