Michigan State basketball blown out by Buckeyes on Thursday

For a second time in three days, the Spartans were handed a lopsided loss — this time against Ohio State.

Michigan State basketball fell at Ohio State on Thursday night, 80-69. The loss dropped the Spartans to 19-11 on the season and 10-9 in conference play.

The Spartans fell behind early with the Buckeyes jumping to a 13-0 lead out of the gates. Michigan State would eventually trim the Buckeyes’ lead back to two points midway through the first half, but Ohio State would respond with a 12-to-2 run to build up a comfortable lead they’d never surrender.

The second half didn’t go much better for the Spartans as Michigan State was never able to get the game back within single digits in the frame. It was another lackluster performance for Michigan State — who was just soundly beaten by rival Michigan on Tuesday.

Michigan State was led offensively by Gabe Brown (13 points) and Marcus Bingham Jr. (11 points). The Spartans shot 44.2 percent from the field and committed 13 turnovers.

Michigan State will wrap up the regular season on Sunday in a home tilt against Maryland. That matchup between the Spartans and Terps will tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS.

