Michigan State basketball blitzes Penn State for first Big Ten victory

Michigan State hosted Penn State on Thursday evening, looking to gain their first Big Ten victory of the 2023-24 season, and they did exactly that. Behind an outstanding team effort, the Spartans blitzed the Nittany Lions, defeating PSU, 92-61.

The Spartans never trailed in the game, and after winning the opening tip and taking a 2-0 lead on the first possession, the Spartans led the entire way.

A season high 51 points were scored in the first half for MSU, who had all things clicking on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court.

Malik Hall (24 points) led the way for Michigan State, while Tyson Walker (22 points) also had a huge game. Mady Sissoko had 12 rebounds in a solid effort, while AJ Hoggard, Jaden Akins and Tre Holloman all had 10 points a piece.

Michigan State will look for their sixth straight win on Sunday when they travel to Evanston for a game against Northwestern.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire