How Michigan State basketball blended connectivity, attitude to keep NCAA hope afloat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EAST LANSING — A different energy surrounds Michigan State basketball right now, one forged on two words, according to Joshua Langford: Connected and attitude.

The first, coming from Tom Izzo and the rest of the coaching staff, is clear.

Extra passes to set up shooters returned after going missing for two months, igniting the team’s scoring ability. So did a transition offense that has sputtered all season.

Defensive cohesion evolving rapidly with a smaller lineup that frustrated two of the Big Ten’s best players all Tuesday night.

Langford and Aaron Henry elevating their play and bringing role players along with them.

[ Why are MSU's tourney hopes alive? Aaron Henry becoming a superstar ]

And as No. 4 Illinois discovered Tuesday night, MSU’s connectivity changed its attitude. A physical tenacity and mental toughness — at least for one night — harkened back to some of Izzo’s most successful teams. Those ones that started the 22-straight NCAA tournament streak the current Spartans are fighting to keep alive.

Michigan State guard Joshua Langford talks to Illinois guard Trent Frazier during the second half of MSU&#39;s 81-72 win at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford talks to Illinois guard Trent Frazier during the second half of MSU's 81-72 win at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Veterans Langford and Aaron Henry brought the fire and leadership. Freshmen Mady Sissoko and A.J. Hoggard infused toughness. Rocket Watts and Joey Hauser emerged from hibernation and displayed renewed confidence. Izzo mixed them all together in an 81-72 victory over the Illini that blended the desperation of the moment with the depth and production MSU appeared to have back in the first month of the season.

“We kind of wanted to build off of our Indiana win, and I think we did an unbelievable job of just trying to continue to be locked in and continue to be connected and have a solid attitude, regardless of what we see,” said Langford, who grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds with his 13 points. “We all know that basketball is a game of runs, it's ups and it's downs. And so the greatest teams that play the game, they are teams that know how to be steadfast and be concrete and not be moved by outward situations.”

Whether it is too late to swirl into something special remains to be seen.

[ MSU signee Max Christie becomes Tom Izzo's first McDonald's All American in 4 years ]

The Spartans (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten) host No. 5 Ohio State at 9 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. That is followed Sunday with a trip to Maryland, a home game next Tuesday with Indiana, then back-to-back games with No. 3 Michigan — in Ann Arbor on March 4 and at Breslin to close the regular-season March 7.

Yet the marquee win over the Illini (16-6, 12-4) makes it four wins in the last six while bumping MSU up six spots in the NCAA’s NET Rankings to No. 75, now with three Quad 1 wins in 11 tries. And the Spartans are beginning to rediscover their mojo with those five grueling games ahead in the next 12 days that Izzo knows gives his team at least a chance to continue to bolster its resume for the NCAA tournament committee in the final few weeks before selection Sunday on March 14.

“We haven't done anything yet, but we have played better in all but the Iowa game in the last four or five games,” Izzo said. “A long way to go yet, we all know that. A tough task ahead.”

Langford did plenty in his 36 minutes, providing a sense of urgency with the days winding down in his five-year MSU career. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound shooting guard, conscripted into playing some point as well had 11 points and 13 rebounds to help the Spartans to a 36-26 halftime advantage. It was his second career double-double and his first since he posted 18 points and 10 rebounds vs. Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 11, 2018, shortly before his first of two foot injuries that cost him a season and a half.

“Josh has been through a lot, and he can still play,” Henry said. “I never questioned him, nobody in that locker room or in the Breslin Center questions that. ... When he has a performance like this is not new to me. I'm (boxing) my man out, and Josh is just flying over everybody just coming in and grabbing rebounds on both ends of the floor. I'm just like, 'Damn, like, what?' He's just flying over everybody.”

Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) high fives teammates after scoring a basket to force Illinois calling a timeout during the first half at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) high fives teammates after scoring a basket to force Illinois calling a timeout during the first half at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Perhaps Langford’s biggest contribution as the team’s only senior is his mentorship of Rocket Watts. The 6-2 sophomore continues to ease into playing more point guard after saying he didn’t want to play there in December, but Watts has had Langford and Henry begin to help control the offense as he develops as a lead guard. On Tuesday, Watts snapped a nine-game streak of scoring in single digits by scoring 15 on 5 of 11 shooting.

“I feel like for me, the word connected is talking to my teammates a lot in practice, just trying to find their game just get everyone game,” said Watts, who added five assists over 31 minutes. “I'm just talking to then and trying to build a bond and practice and off the court. And I feel like Josh is playing a big role in that. He's becoming he's becoming a big leader right now, and he's bringing everyone together.”

Henry continues to thrive in playing the power forward role in MSU’s “small ball” lineup, which made its starting debut against the Illini with Watts, Langford, Gabe Brown on the wing and Julius Marble II down low. The 6-6 swingman Henry scored 20 points and is averaging 19.3 a game over his last seven.

But it was a well-rounded performance. Eight Spartans scored, eight grabbed at least a rebound, and eight handed out at least one assist. And Hauser shook his funk to score seven of his 13 points in the final 2:55 as Illinois tried to rally one final time.

“I liked the way we were playing,” Henry said. “We were playing good defense, we were sharing the ball, the ball was moving. We were locked into the to the scouting report and the preparation that the coaches put before us.

“I'm kind of just frustrated that we haven't been playing like this all year, honestly. And it's tough to look at it like that. But, damn, we played good tonight.”

That included two tone-setting plays from the rookies. First, Hoggard got in the face of Giorgi Bezhanishvili after the 6-9 Illinois forward delivered a hard foul on Hauser with 29.4 seconds left in the first half. Then with 4:08 remaining and the Spartans running short on big men, Sissoko delivered a two-handed hammer foul on Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu that was called a Flagrant-2 foul and got the MSU freshman ejected.

However, those message-sending plays showed the Illini – who have rallied behind Dosunmu and 7-footer Kofi Cockburn all season – the Spartans would not be intimidated by a highly ranked team chasing a Big Ten title.

Referees separate Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) from Illinois guard Da&#39;Monte Williams (20) and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the first half at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Referees separate Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) from Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the first half at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said before the game his players used to say MSU was the toughest team in the league until recent years, as he built his defensive-minded culture to get his players feeling they wrestled that crown from Izzo’s program. Senior Trent Frazier, however, felt the Spartans showed their hunger and will to win regardless of their record.

“Coaches stressed a lot that we were getting a hungry pitbull,” said Frazier, who led the Illini with 22 points. “They practice with football pads, that’s the thing everyone hears about Michigan State. We knew what we were getting tonight. Grant it to them, they just punched us in the mouth.”

Said Langford, “That's what we wanted to come out and do. But we're not too much into compliments right now. We can't be patting ourselves on the back.”

Dosnumu and Cockburn combined for 30 points but on just 11 of 29 shooting, working for everything they got against the Spartans’ defense that swarmed on the perimeter and in the paint. MSU's assertive play may have led to 34 free throws for the Illini, but Cockburn went just 3 of 11 at the line and Dosnumnu 4 of 8.

Everyone was quick to point that it was just one game. It likely didn’t salvage the NCAA streak, but the way it transpired for a second straight game after winning Saturday at Indiana gives the Spartans another building block to the next five games.

Their focus almost immediately flipped to Ohio State. Henry summed his and his team’s game-by-game, day-by-day approach right now.

“I don't play games to score points. I don't play games to pass the ball, rebound, defend. I play games to win,” he said. “And whatever sport it is, whatever competition it is, I never, ever, like losing. It's never sat with me.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball shows connectivity, attitude for NCAA hope

Recommended Stories

  • Charting out Michigan basketball's potential paths to the Big Ten title

    Charting out the paths for Michigan basketball to the Big Ten title.

  • Michigan State stuns No. 5 Illinois to boost long-shot NCAA tournament hope

    MSU also delivered a blow to Illinois' prospects of a No. 1 seed.

  • A year into pandemic, Milan fashion week stays virtual

    Fashionistas will have to log on to soak up the glamour at Milan Fashion Week, which remains online a year after the coronavirus first swept into northern Italy.

  • Michigan State basketball pulls off much-needed upset, beats No. 4 Illinois, 81-72

    Aaron Henry scored 20 and Joshua Langford had 15 points and 16 rebounds in the 81-72 upset win for Michigan State basketball.

  • NCAA basketball betting: Should bettors trust the Big Ten during March Madness?

    Will this be the season the Big Ten breaks its 21-year national championship drought in college basketball?

  • Ramey, No. 14 Texas rally for OT win over No. 17 Kansas

    Courtney Ramey scored 15 points as the No. 14 Longhorns earned a regular-season sweep of No. 17 Kansas with a 75-72 OT win Tuesday night.

  • Strade Bianche 2021: When is it, which teams are racing, what TV channel is showing it and who are the favourites?

    What is this race and why should I care about it? Strade Bianche is a unique race in the professional calendar that has its earned place in the hearts of cycling fans, despite only being in existence for 14 years. While amateurs are often found aping their heroes at cyclosportives or granfondos, the first Italian race of the WorldTour season in fact reverses the paradigm. Taking its lead from the huge popularity of L'Eroica, the non-competitive amateur event that traverses the chalky white roads of Tuscany and requires riders to complete the event on retro steel bicycles, RCS Sport, organisers of the Giro d'Italia, launched Strade Bianche — then called Monte Paschi Eroica — in October 2007 when Alexandr Kolobnev won the inaugural edition of the race. After moving the race to March the following year, Swiss classics specialist Fabian Cancellara won the first of the three Strade Bianche titles he claimed before retiring in 2016. Unsurprisingly, the race has become a particular favourite with the classics riders, particularly since its move to the earlier part of the calendar — other than last year's event that was moved to August as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Previous winners include Philippe Gilbert, Michal Kwiatkowski, Zdenek Stybar, Julian Alaphilippe and Wout van Aert, while Moreno Moser is the sole Italian to have the race on his palmarès. Strade Bianche earned itself WorldTour status in 2016. The seventh edition of the women's edition takes place on the same day as the men's race and in 2021 will be the first event of the Women's WorldTour season. When is Strade Bianche? The men's race gets under way at 11.45am (10.45am GMT) on Saturday March 6, 2021. The women's race starts at 9.15am (8.15am GMT). How long is this year's race? The Strade Bianche is just 184 kilometres long. The women's is 136km. How can I watch this year's race? Those lucky enough to have subscriptions to Eurosport or GCN can follow all the action on either television or the app. If you cannot watch the race live then you can follow the second half of both races right here. Bookmark this page and return on the day of race for the latest updates. What's in it for the winner? The winner of the men's race will trouser a cheque to the value of €16,000 which, by our calculations, is over 600 per cent more than their female counterparts. The men's runner-up takes home €8,000 and the rider on the third step of the podium €4,000. Here's the breakdown . . .

  • US sticking with two-dose COVID-19 vaccine schedule, though study suggests one shot provides good short-term protection

    A new study out of Israel re-opened debate about the spacing between COVID vaccine shots, but Fauci and other US officials are against just one dose.

  • Clippers rout Wizards 135-116, snap Washington's win streak

    Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed Washington 135-116 on Tuesday night, snapping the Wizards’ season-high five-game winning streak. Paul George had 30 points before exiting with 7:19 remaining because of a minutes restriction after a toe injury. The Clippers had four bench players in double figures as their reserves outscored the Wizards’ subs 58-29.

  • Trae Young, Devin Booker and the complete list of 2021 NBA All-Star Game snubs

    The fact that all these players were left off shows us just how much talent is in the NBA right now.

  • Michigan basketball breaks McDonald's All-American game drought

    Michigan basketball has its first McDonald's All-American in nearly two decades.

  • Jordan Fuller excited for Matthew Stafford, calls Jared Goff ‘a great teammate’

    Jordan Fuller called Jared Goff a great teammate, while also sharing his excitement for Matthew Stafford.

  • Mitch McConnell backs Merrick Garland for attorney general

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Politico Tuesday that he plans to support Judge Merrick Garland's nomination for attorney general.Why it matters: McConnell blocked Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, a move he called the "most consequential thing I've ever done." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: When asked by Politico whether he backed Garland for attorney general, McConnell said, "I do." The big picture: McConnell is the latest key Republican to indicate support for Garland in this role. Others to back Garland after previously blocking his path to the Supreme Court include Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).The vote for Garland's nomination is due take place in the Senate Judiciary Committee March 1.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dyson McCutcheon to focus on college rather than play high school football next month

    Bishop Amat standout Dyson McCutcheon plans to prepare to play for Washington this fall.

  • Alex Smith felt unwelcome by Washington during comeback

    Why does Alex Smith feel Washington didn't want him around while rehabbing during his stirring comeback?

  • Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and the 10 biggest 2021 NBA All-Star snubs

    The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.

  • LeBron James stumps for rivals Damian Lillard, Devin Booker: 'Most disrespected player in our league'

    Should Devin Booker be an All-Star? If so, who should get cut?

  • Watch Amanda Nunes demolish Ronda Rousey ahead of UFC 259

    UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her belt and took down one of the biggest names in UFC history when she finished Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 back in 2016. Now a two-division champion, Nunes will put her featherweight title on the line Against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6. Watch Nunes's destruction of Rousey at UFC 207 ahead of her bout with Anderson at UFC 259. (Video courtesy of UFC) TRENIDNG > Watch Israel Adesanya destroy Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 259 Recount Amanda Nunes's win over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Reports: Rockets to waive DeMarcus Cousins

    DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.

  • NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's last-second trey lifts Mavs

    Luka Doncic drained a 3-pointer to snap a tie with one-tenth of a second remaining in the fourth quarter, lifting the host Dallas Mavericks to a 110-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. After making a 3-pointer to stake Dallas to a 107-105 lead with 15.8 seconds left, Doncic provided the fireworks following Jaylen Brown's tying layup. Doncic calmly sank a high-arcing attempt for the eventual winning shot.