Michigan State basketball Big Ten Tournament rooting guide

At one point, it looked like MSU was primed for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Now, after a collapse at Iowa and the cancellation against Minnesota, it is almost impossible.

While the Spartans unfortunately are only going to get to play 19 conference games, to everyone else’s 20, there still is a path to getting a top four seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

It is an outside chance, but there is a chance, and the Spartans will need some help from fellow Big Ten foes to get the job done.

Nonetheless, here is the official day-by-day rooting guide for Michigan State to get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament:

Thursday

Illinois victory over Michigan

Minnesota victory over Rutgers

Purdue victory over Wisconsin

Saturday

Michigan State victory over Ohio State

Sunday

Indiana victory over Michigan

Penn State victory over Maryland

Rutgers victory over Northwestern Northwestern victory over Rutgers, if Rutgers beats Minnesota

Purdue victory over Illinois

Nebraska victory over Iowa

Results

If Rutgers loses to Minnesota:

1. Purdue (15-5)

2. Indiana (12-8)

3. Michigan State (11-8)

4. Six teams tied (11-9)

If Rutgers beats Minnesota, loses to Northwestern:

1. Purdue (15-5)

2. Indiana (12-8)

3. Northwestern (12-8)

4. Michigan State (11-8)

5. Five teams tied (11-9)

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire