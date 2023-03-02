Michigan State basketball Big Ten Tournament rooting guide
At one point, it looked like MSU was primed for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Now, after a collapse at Iowa and the cancellation against Minnesota, it is almost impossible.
While the Spartans unfortunately are only going to get to play 19 conference games, to everyone else’s 20, there still is a path to getting a top four seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
It is an outside chance, but there is a chance, and the Spartans will need some help from fellow Big Ten foes to get the job done.
Nonetheless, here is the official day-by-day rooting guide for Michigan State to get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament:
Thursday
Illinois victory over Michigan
Minnesota victory over Rutgers
Purdue victory over Wisconsin
Saturday
Michigan State victory over Ohio State
Sunday
Indiana victory over Michigan
Penn State victory over Maryland
Rutgers victory over Northwestern
Northwestern victory over Rutgers, if Rutgers beats Minnesota
Purdue victory over Illinois
Nebraska victory over Iowa
Results
If Rutgers loses to Minnesota:
1. Purdue (15-5)
2. Indiana (12-8)
3. Michigan State (11-8)
4. Six teams tied (11-9)
If Rutgers beats Minnesota, loses to Northwestern:
1. Purdue (15-5)
2. Indiana (12-8)
3. Northwestern (12-8)
4. Michigan State (11-8)
5. Five teams tied (11-9)