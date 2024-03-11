Michigan State basketball in Big Ten tournament: Who Spartans play; time, TV and more

Michigan State basketball isn't exactly on the bubble for the NCAA tournament, but after losing four of their last five games, they could use a win — or two — in the Big Ten tournament, which begins Wednesday in Minneapolis.

The Spartans (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) don't have to play until Thursday, when, as the No. 8 seed in the tournament, they will take on No. 9 seed Minnesota at noon at the Target Center.

The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network and heard on WJR-AM (760).

Season series

MSU and Minnesota split their two games this season, with the Spartans first winning on Jan. 18 at Breslin Center, though head coach Tom Izzo said he was "very disappointed" after the 76-66 victory. Tyson Walker scored 21 points but the MSU offense seemed out of sorts for much of the game, in which the Golden Gophers did not have point guard Elijah Hawkins.

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard shoots the ball while Indiana center Kel'el Ware defends in the second half of MSU's 65-64 loss to Indiana on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana.

Walker was a bit banged up in that game and in the Feb. 6 rematch in Minneapolis, seemed to suffer a leg injury in that one, too. Walker had a miss a few minutes and lacked the same lift, but the Spartans' bigger problem was on the free-throw line, where they were only 7-for-17 in the 59-56 loss. Walker did have 20 points.

History at Big Ten tournament

The Spartans have won more Big Ten tournaments than anyone, claiming six trophies, all under Izzo. The Spartans won the second- and third-ever events, in 1999 and 2000 in Chicago, led by Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson, who were the tournament's Most Outstanding Players, respectively.

MSU didn't win again until 2012 in Indianapolis, led by MOP Draymond Green. Two years later, the Spartans won in Indy again, led by Branden Dawson, topping Michigan in the final. Two years after that, again in Indianapolis, MSU took home the top prize and Denzel Valentine was the MOP.

In 2019 in Chicago, the Spartans again defeated the Wolverines in the Big Ten final, with Cassius Winston leading the way.

All time, MSU is 34-19 in the tournament.

