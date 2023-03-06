Michigan State basketball: Best quotes from Tom Izzo before Big Ten Tournament

Tom Izzo and his Michigan State basketball team had a great weekend, winning their game against Ohio State and getting some help from across the conference to end up with a No. 4 seed a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

On Monday, Tom Izzo spoke to the media to breakdown the upcoming tournament, and you can find some key quotes from that media session below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

MSU basketball gets double-bye, lands as No. 4 seed in Big Ten Tournament next week Big Ten Power Rankings: MSU finishes near top of league to end regular season Gallery: Best photo's from Michigan State hockey's series win over Notre Dame

Izzo on favorable weekend for seeding

MSU coach Tom Izzo at the podium, opens up about the Big Ten: "Wow. What a weird Sunday." Adds that "some things did fall in our way … but I don't apologize for anything. I think we earned everything we got. It was a great way to close out the regular season." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 6, 2023

Izzo on last five games

Izzo points to MSU being 3-2 in its last five games, but how well the Spartans are shooting during that time, rattling off individual stats. "Those are world-class offensive stats, some that we've never seen here. The problem is our defensive stats have gone down." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 6, 2023

Izzo on putting players to work before the BTT

Izzo on putting his players to work before the Big Ten tourney: "I told them give me 3 days that's gonna last 3 weeks, because whatever you do in the next 3 days, there's not a lot of practice time after that unless you lose games early." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 6, 2023

Izzo on deep Big Ten conference

Story continues

Izzo on the Big Ten tournament and league's strength, with even 14-seed Minnesota and 13-seed Ohio State playing well late in season: "I can see anybody beating anybody that first night. That second night, I can see 80% of the team's beating anybody. And then you go from there." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 6, 2023

Izzo on defense, rebounding woes

Izzo on emphasizing MSU's defense/rebounding must improve and the Spartans' can't rely solely on their hot shooting in the postseason: "I don't know if they're getting that message. We'll find out at practice tonight. But I think they do." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 6, 2023

Izzo on team's readiness for tournament play

Izzo on 1-and-done time: "This team should be wired for that, they should be ready for that. They faced every obstacle you could face and then some that I didn't think you could face. So they've been battle tested. … (1/2) — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 6, 2023

Izzo (3/3): "I said what I said and I still believe it: I still think this team is good enough to make a run. And that's putting myself out there a little bit, but I don't always say it." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 6, 2023

Izzo on the United Center

MSU has won 3 of its 6 Big Ten tournament titles at United Center in Chicago, including the most recent time there in 2019 over U-M. "Chicago has been, I think, pretty good to us and pretty good to our alums. And we have a lot of alums there, so it makes it a good place to go." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire