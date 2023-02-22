Michigan State basketball benefits from Tyson Walker's philosophy on getting hot
Michigan State basketball's Malik Hall and Tyson Walker speak to the media after the win over Indiana on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Lansing.
Michigan State basketball's Malik Hall and Tyson Walker speak to the media after the win over Indiana on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Lansing.
Tyson Walker scored 23 and A.J. Hoggard added 22 as Michigan State basketball, in its first home game since the mass shooting on campus, beat Indiana.
It's nearing the end of the college basketball regular season, so it's now my turn to infuriate people I don't know by not giving their team the number they want for the NCAA Tournament. Sasser (16.7 points) is an absolute gamer who can take over completely on the offensive end, which happens to work well with the fact that they play spectacular defense and grind it out on teams, beating them with physicality, so they’re going to fit into the Big XII perfectly.
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Steph Curry gave an aspiring reporter a moment she'll never forget during the Stanford women's basketball game Monday.
Kevon Looney's reaction to finding out who the NBA's top trash talker is was quite telling.
The Warriors needed the All-Star break, and feel ready to hit the ground running coming out of it.
Tyler Kolek hit two clutch shots in the final minute as the Golden Eagles rallied from an eight-point deficit at halftime.
The ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro begins March 7.
The Clippers' decision to sign Russell Westbrook is really dumb. Apparently they didn't see all the bricks and problems he had playing for the Lakers.
It's bracket season. Where do Marquette, Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee currently figure in the March Madness picture?
Shaka Smart was in a celebratory mood after Marquette knocked off Creighton on Tuesday night to stay in first place.
Pac-12 Conference expansion and realignment speculation continues to swirl and the chatter seems to be intensifying. Catch up on the latest.
Patrick Beverley is headed to the Chicago Bulls, but the 34-year-old guard could have ended up in a Warriors jersey.
The Titans are clearing cap space.
No. 2 Alabama will face South Carolina on the road just one day after a court hearing revealed Crimson Tide freshman phenom Brandon Miller’s shocking connection to a murder, allegedly committed by his former teammate. Alabama coach Nate Oats responded to the revelations in a way that left many shaking their heads. In the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan and NFL coach Jim Caldwell said he will no longer pursue head coaching jobs.
In what could have been his final game in Chicago with the Blackhawks, Patrick Kane's epic buzzer beater in overtime on Tuesday was disallowed after a lengthy review.
Mike Krukow came to Carlos Rodn's defense after the former Giant's recent comments got San Francisco fans talking.
When former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles gave his gun to Michael Davis that he allegedly used to shoot and
"Is this guy supposed to be good or something?" All eyes Wednesday were on Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter, who had an entertaining showdown with Kyle Schwarber. By Corey Seidman
Keyontae Johnson and the Kansas State Wildcats reminded everyone what they are capable of during a 75-65 victory over Baylor