Michigan State basketball assistant Dwayne Stephens gets WMU job

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State basketball assistant coach Dwayne Stephens has reportedly been offered and has accepted the head coaching position at Western Michigan. Stephens has been a member of Tom Izzo’s coaching staff since 2003, being an integral part of the program Izzo has built.

Prior to joining Tom Izzo’s staff, Stephens spent four seasons as an assistant at Marquette and three seasons at Oakland University. Stephens was a member of the Spartans basketball program himself during the 1989-1993 seasons.

This will be Stephens’ first opportunity at a head coaching position in his coaching career.

