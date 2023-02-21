Michigan State basketball asks fans to wear white in game vs. Indiana originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michigan State men's basketball is returning to the Breslin Center on Tuesday for the first time since MSU's campus mass shooting on Feb. 13.

In the Spartans' home game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan State is encouraging fans to wear white to honor the three students that were killed and the five others that were critically injured.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The MSU men's basketball team traveled to Ann Arbor on Saturday where they faced in-state rival the University of Michigan. UM won the contest 84-72.

The two programs put their differences aside to stand in solidarity during the emotional time.

During the game's warm-up, MSU wore shirts that read "Spartan Strong," while Michigan sported gear that read "Michigan basketball stands with MSU."

USA Today Images

Michigan State's Malik Hall warms up wearing a "Spartan Strong" shirt to show support and honor for those affected by the mass shooting.

These shirts, along with LED wristbands programmed to light up green and white, were also distributed to the student section, which rolled out a banner with the message “Spartan Strong.”

MSU (16-10) last faced Indiana (19-8) on Jan. 22 and the Hoosiers secured the win 82-69.