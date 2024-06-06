Michigan State basketball announces hire of former Michigan assistant coach to staff

After a few months of speculation, Michigan State basketball has made it official. The Spartans will bring Saddi Washington, a Lansing native, back to his hometown, after he has been in Ann Arbor on the Michigan basketball staff since 2016.

To me, this is a great hire by the Spartans. Washington played for Western Michigan back in the 1990s before he started as a volunteer coach under current Alabama head coach Nate Oats (who has also been linked as a future Tom Izzo replacement as MSU) at Romulus High School. Washington then spent 10 years with Oakland as an assistant and associate head coach, before joining Michigan’s staff in 2016.

Coach Izzo announces staff updates ahead of the 2024-25 season, including the hiring of Saddi Washington as an Assistant Coach 🏀 More: https://t.co/8Hhm9TwYXm pic.twitter.com/glyJ8UA7SX — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) June 6, 2024

