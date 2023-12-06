Michigan State basketball again burned by slow start in 70-57 loss to Wisconsin

EAST LANSING – More second-half fight.

Not enough again.

Michigan State basketball clawed back from a 12-point first-half deficit and cut Wisconsin’s lead to just three points on two separate occasions after halftime. But the Badgers pulled away to a 70-57 victory Tuesday night at Breslin Center in the Big Ten opener for both teams with a 12-2 knockout run that included nearly five scoreless minutes by the Spartans.

Tyson Walker scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers. A.J. Hoggard had 10 of his 14 points and six of his seven assists after half, with his free throws with 11:21 to play getting MSU within 51-48.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker moves to the basket before scoring against Wisconsin during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

But Wisconsin’s AJ Storr ensured Wisconsin never lost the lead it held all game. He keyed the Badgers’ 19-9 finishing run over the last 8:42, finishing with 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

It was the first time Wisconsin had won three straight at Breslin and the first time doing it at MSU since 1961-63 at Jenison Fieldhouse.

MSU (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) travels to Nebraska for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff (BTN) for the final December conference game. The Spartans won’t play during finals week and are off until their Dec. 16 game against Baylor, which was moved to a 2 p.m. start at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Steven Crowl added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for Wisconsin (7-2, 1-0), which outrebounded the Spartans, 36-22 overall and 11-5 on the offensive glass. That led to a 19-8 second-chance scoring advantage for the Badgers.

Sloppy start

Tom Izzo drastically altered his starting lineup, with Malik Hall in a reserve role due to an illness that kept him from practicing over the weekend. MSU started Carson Cooper and Mady Sissoko in a double-big lineup against 6-9 Tyler Wahl and 7-foot Crowl. Hoggard also returned to the opening group after coming off the bench against Georgia Southern.

It didn’t work early.

A.J. Hoggard of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket and draws a foul from Tyler Wahl of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Breslin Center on Dec. 5, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan.

Sissoko lost Crowl twice for 3-pointers on the Badgers’ opening two possessions, then got caught up in a Crowl screen on the third trip that freed up Chucky Hepburn for another 3-pointer. A pair of Storr free throws extended Wisconsin’s hot start to an 11-2 lead not even five minutes into the game.

MSU opened 1-for-8 until Jeremy Fears Jr. scored through contact and hit the ensuing free throw. Tre Holloman also drained a 3-pointer, one of two times the Spartans pulled within five points before halftime.

Hoggard struggled defensively trying to match up with the 6-7 Storr after that, giving up seven straight points to the sophomore forward who transferred from St. John’s. That gave Wisconsin its biggest lead of the half, 20-8, at the midpoint.

Walker finally got in the scoring column with 8:57 left before halftime, but he made just 2 of 8 shots for four points before the break.

Hoggard put a strong offensive stretch together, scoring through contact and hitting a long jumper to pull MSU within 28-23 with inside 2 1/2 minutes left before the break. But Cooper lost Crowl for another 3-pointer, then Storr connected from deep as time expired to send the Badgers to the locker room back up double-digits, 34-23.

Wisconsin went 6-for-13 from 3-point range in the first half, with Crowl and Storr combining for 23 points as Wahl was scoreless and in foul trouble. The Spartans were 1-for-7 from deep and got outrebounded, 16-12.

Michigan State's Mady Sissoko, left, and Malik Hall, right, block a shot by Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Recovery falls short

MSU showed some defensive chutzpah coming out of the break, then started to get things rolling offensively. Particularly Walker.

The senior guard hit a jumper and knifed through baseline traffic for a layup. Hoggard drained a 3-pointer, and the Spartans cut it to eight.

After a Badgers 3-pointer from Conner Essegian pushed the lead back to 11, Walker caught fire, with help from Hoggard.

Wisconsin's John Blackwell steals the ball from Michigan State during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The two hit back-to-back 3-pointers to quickly slice it back to a five-point hole. Then on back-to-back possessions, MSU ran the same down screen for Walker to pop out to the left wing. Both times, Hoggard delivered in-pocket passes, both times Walker drilled 3s. The Spartans were within 49-46 on his second.

However, MSU could get no closer. After Hoggard’s free throws, Storr drilled a 3-pointer to spark the clinching run, then added five more points as the Badgers’ lead swelled back to 13.

The Spartans kept trying to catch up and used a Holloman jumper after a Walker steal to pull back within nine with inside a minute left. But Wisconsin finished the Spartans off at the free-throw line, hitting its final four to finish 14-for-14 for the game.

It was the second straight season the Spartans lost their Big Ten home-opener, falling last year to Northwestern.

