Michigan State basketball adds OLSM forward Peter Nwoke as preferred walk-on
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tom Izzo has two open scholarships to fill. But first, Michigan State basketball added another guy he hopes can follow the paths of some of his best walk-ons.
Peter Nwoke from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s announced via Twitter on Friday that he committed to join the Spartans as a preferred walk-on for this fall.
The 6-foot-8 forward helped the Eaglets to the Division 1 boys basketball state quarterfinals in April, losing to 2022 MSU target Ty Rodgers and Grand Blanc. Nwoke is not listed in 247 Sports’ composite rankings but was rated the No. 7 prospect in the state by prephoops.com.
BRAINS AND BALLERS: Record 12 players make athletic Academic Honor Roll
BOOKSTORE: 25 years of 'Mr. March': Order our updated Tom Izzo book today!
RECRUIT WATCH: Full list: Michigan State football and basketball recruits (with highlights)
Over the years, Izzo has mined a number of walk-ons who became significant contributors. Perhaps the best example is Warren Mott's Kenny Goins, who earned a scholarship, became a starter and hit the game-winning shot over Zion Williamson that beat Duke in 2019 and sent the Spartans to the Final Four. Others walk-ons who developed into contributors include Tim Bograkos, Mike Kebler, Austin Thornton, Matt Van Dyk and Colby Wollenman.
FLASHBACK: Tears of joy return for Michigan State's Kenny Goins as Final Four nears
MSU had two non-scholarship guards this season: sophomore Steven Izzo, son of the coach, and freshman Davis Smith, son of former NBA star and Spartan great Steve Smith. The Spartans also are expecting to get help from a pair of walk-ons on football scholarship in guards Keon Coleman and Maliq Carr.
Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball adds OLSM's Peter Nwoke as preferred walk-on