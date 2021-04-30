Michigan State basketball adds OLSM forward Peter Nwoke as preferred walk-on

Tom Izzo has two open scholarships to fill. But first, Michigan State basketball added another guy he hopes can follow the paths of some of his best walk-ons.

Peter Nwoke from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s announced via Twitter on Friday that he committed to join the Spartans as a preferred walk-on for this fall.

The 6-foot-8 forward helped the Eaglets to the Division 1 boys basketball state quarterfinals in April, losing to 2022 MSU target Ty Rodgers and Grand Blanc. Nwoke is not listed in 247 Sports’ composite rankings but was rated the No. 7 prospect in the state by prephoops.com.

Howell's Josh Palo goes up for a bucket over Orchard Lake St. Mary's Peter Nwoke in their Division 1 regional semifinal game on March 5, 2019.

Over the years, Izzo has mined a number of walk-ons who became significant contributors. Perhaps the best example is Warren Mott's Kenny Goins, who earned a scholarship, became a starter and hit the game-winning shot over Zion Williamson that beat Duke in 2019 and sent the Spartans to the Final Four. Others walk-ons who developed into contributors include Tim Bograkos, Mike Kebler, Austin Thornton, Matt Van Dyk and Colby Wollenman.

MSU had two non-scholarship guards this season: sophomore Steven Izzo, son of the coach, and freshman Davis Smith, son of former NBA star and Spartan great Steve Smith. The Spartans also are expecting to get help from a pair of walk-ons on football scholarship in guards Keon Coleman and Maliq Carr.

