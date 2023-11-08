Michigan State basketball: 4-star SG Kur Teng signs NLI with Spartans

Michigan State has officially added their shooting guard into the 2024 recruiting class, getting a National Letter of Intent from Kur Teng, a 4-star guard from Massachusetts.

Teng is a prototypical Tom Izzo wing, able to come off screens very well, knock down the 3-ball and play stellar defense.

Teng is currently a 4-star prospect, ranking as the No. 40 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, as well as the No. 8 shooting guard in the nation.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire