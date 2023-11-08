Michigan State basketball: 4-star legacy Jase Richardson signs NLI

Jase Richardson, the son of Spartan legend Jason Richardson, has made it official and has signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Michigan State. Richardson made his commitment official in October.

Richardson currently is playing high school ball at Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. He currently ranks as a 4-star prospect and the No. 33 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

