Michigan State basketball: 4-star PF Jesse McCulloch signs NLI with the Spartans

It’s the first day of the college basketball national letter of intent signing day, and one of the key pieces of the Michigan State basketball 2024 recruiting class wasted no time in making it official, as 4-star power forward Jesse McCulloch signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday.

McCulloch had given the Spartans a verbal commitment back in April, and now is set to officially join the program next year.

McCulloch will plan to join Kur Teng and Jase Richardson in the 2024 class.

McCulloch is an interesting signing for MSU. At one point, seen as a mid-major talent, McCulloch kept growing and working on his game and conditioning to elevate himself to a Big Ten level talent.

