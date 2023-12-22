Michigan State basketball has 33 assists on 38 field goals in 99-55 win over Stony Brook

EAST LANSING – Christmas came early for Michigan State basketball.

Scoring at every level to stuff the stocking. A defense blanketing Stony Brook like a fresh snowfall to the ground. And plenty of giving – both the Spartans delivering assists like presents and turning the Seawolves’ gifted turnovers into points at the other end.

And even a first college basket for Nick Sanders, son of Barry. A 3-pointer off an assist from Steven Izzo, son of Tom.

The elder Izzo demanded a businesslike approach to his team’s final game before the holiday break on his wishlist, and he got that and more. MSU raced out to a 20-4 lead a little over six minutes into Thursday night at Breslin Center and was never challenged, coasting to a 99-55 victory.

Michigan State's Coen Carr celebrates after Xavier Booker's dunk against Stony Brook during the second half on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Jaden Akins broke out of his early-season funk with a career-high 22 points, 13 of those in the first half. The Spartans (7-5) led by 36 points before halftime, their largest lead over the first 30 minutes of a game in 19 years. Tyson Walker added 17 points, while A.J. Hoggard finished with 12 points and 10 assists for MSU, which shot 59.4% overall, made 12-of-31 from 3-point range, and had 33 assists on 38 made baskets.

Freshman Xavier Booker added career highs with 11 points and seven rebounds.

It continued a strong three-game week that began with an 88-64 blowout of then-No. 6 Baylor, which was MSU’s scoring high for the season until Thursday.

ON THE GRIDIRON: Michigan State football retains WRs Montorie Foster, Jaron Glover for 2024

Tom Izzo and his Spartans will disperse for the holiday, then reconvene after to prepare for a Dec. 30 game with Indiana State (2 p.m./FS1). That is MSU’s final nonconference game before resuming Big Ten play at home against Penn State on Jan. 4.

Keenan Fitzmorris had 10 points and six rebounds for the Seawolves (6-6), who did keep things close on the boards, with MSU finishing with a 45-41 advantage.

Other sources

It was clear early that MSU wanted to get others beyond Walker going, and it started with Hoggard and Akins.

Not that Walker wasn’t active early, scoring 10 of his 13 first-half points in the first 7½ minutes to help put the Spartans up 24-7 by the 12-minute mark. Much of that came as a byproduct of how active Akins and Hoggard were early.

Akins got an alley-oop layup in transition after a Hoggard steal and dish, then had seven straight points later in the half on a pair of lob dunks and a 3-pointer. The 6-foot-4 junior had 13 points at halftime on 6-for-7 shooting, nearly equaling his season high of the 14 points he scored against Georgia Southern.

Michigan State's Jaden Akins makes a 3-pointer against Stony Brook during the second half on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Hoggard, meantime, led the sharing efforts with five first-half assists. But the 6-4 senior point guard also attacked off the dribble and got to the free-throw line on a three-point play early. Hoggard also hit a 3-pointer and got to the line again later for eight first-half points.

Tre Holloman also continued to do a little of everything with a 3-pointer, four rebounds and three assists at the half as MSU shot 55.9% overall and hit 5 of 15 from 3-point range. But the Spartans’ defense started everything, shutting down the Seawolves for long stretches as part of a 25-2 run that spanned 11-plus minutes. Stony Brook went 2-for-19 from 3-point range and just 6-of-31 overall.

Michigan State's Xavier Booker makes a 3-pointer against Stony Brook during the second half on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Freshmen flash

Booker also played a strong nine minutes off the bench in the first half, grabbed five rebounds and converted a lob-dunk off one of Jeremy Fears Jr.’s six first-half assists.

There definitely was a visible improvement with Booker defensively, though he did fail to finish chasing a breakaway layup after a Fears turnover midway through the second half that the big man could have blocked. However, Booker made up for that by blocking a shot and then running the middle of the floor in transition a few minutes later, taking an entry pass off the bounce from Akins for a dunk.

CLEANING THINGS UP: Michigan State basketball finding growth with decrease in turnovers

Fears continued to defend and distribute at a high level, helping MSU get out and run for 27 points on the break.

Late in the game, Booker took an entry pass in the paint from Holloman and flashed some inside moves with a left-handed hook shot.

Fears had a career-high 10 assists, while fellow freshman Coen Carr added eight points and six rebounds.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball dominant in 99-55 win over Stony Brook