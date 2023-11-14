Michigan State basketball: 2024 Champions Classic details released

Michigan State is set to face Duke in the 2023 Champions Classic in Chicago tonight at 7 p.m., but before that game could happen, details for the 2024 Champions Classic have been released.

In 2024, the games will be headed south to Atlanta, where Michigan State will take on Kansas, and Kentucky will take on Duke. The games will take place on November 12th.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire