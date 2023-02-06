Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class in On3’s ratings update

A new recruiting website has busted onto the scene and has earned an immense amount of respect in the recruiting world. On3, is doing it’s best to go toe-to-toe with 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN for the best recruiting website in the game.

On Monday, On3 came out with the latest edition of their rankings for the 2023 basketball class.

Michigan State’s 2023 class, one of the best in Tom Izzo’s career, consists of Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Gehrig Normand and Jeremy Fears. It is one of the most highly anticipated classes in recent memory.

Check out where MSU’s class landed in the 2023 rankings update:

Xavier Booker (No. 14)

Cathedral Irish Xavier Booker (34) falls to the ground during the Sneakers for Santa Shootout Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Brownsburg High School.

High School Basketball Hs Boys Basketball Sneakers 4 Santa

Coen Carr (No. 23)

Legacy Early College’s Coen Carr dunks during the LaLumiere vs. Legacy Early College NIBC Tournament basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

La Lumiere Vs Legacy Early College

Gehrig Normand (No. 39)

Birdville’s Gehrig Normand dribbles the ball down the court against Plano East on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at MSU.

BKH-BIRDVILLE-PLANOEAST2

Jeremy Fears Jr. (No. 50)

La Lumiere’s Jeremy Fears Jr. keeps the ball in bounds during the LaLumiere vs. Legacy Early College NIBC Tournament basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

La Lumiere Vs Legacy Early College

