Michigan State basketball 2022-23 regular season roster breakdown, stats, and analysis

We are officially in March, or as some people call it: IZZO.

This was, for some very specific and sad reasons, a tough season for Michigan State basketball. However, the Spartans have been playing some of the best offensive basketball I’ve ever seen from a recent Izzo squad as they head into the postseason.

With the regular season in the books and our minds on tournament season, we thought now would be a good time to look at how the roster performed from top-to-bottom this season.

You can see our thoughts on each player, along with his stats, below.

No. 0 Jaxon Kohler

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Stats: 3.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Analysis: Kohler came in with a great deal of hype surrounding his offense, worked his way into the rotation and joined a platoon at the center position for the Spartans this season. Kohler appeared to get better throughout the season and is playing some of his best basketball heading into tournament season.

No. 1 Pierre Brooks

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 3.7 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

Analysis: In a season the Spartans were looking for help on the wing, Pierre Brooks was a bit of a disappointment. He didn’t look ready for prime time. However, with a strong body and a nice-looking shot, you can see the vision of what he could become in the future under Izzo’s tutelage.

No. 2 Tyson Walker

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 14.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Analysis: If Michigan State basketball makes a run this postseason, it’ll be behind the superb shot-making ability of Tyson Walker, who has been shooting the ball at an outrageous clip this season. His 3-points attempts doubled from last year, to 4.2 per game from 2.1, answering those who wanted to see the excellent shooter let it fly more. He’s still hitting those at an impressive 42.9%.

While he might not be the greatest pure point guard, Walker has found a great role on MSU as its score-first guard next to A.J. Hoggard. Walker has already dropped 30 points twice this season (31 against Iowa, to be exact). With that level of scoring ability, the Spartans could be dangerous this month.

No. 3 Jaden Akins

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Stats: 9.6 Pts, 3.9 Reb, 1.2 Ast

Analysis: Is there a player in college basketball as fun as Jaden Akins right now? From the highlight dunks to the insane 3-point shooting, Akins finally looks healthy again after struggling with some injuries in the offseason and to start the year. Oh, and he’s been their best perimeter defender by a country mile during this final stretch of the season.

If Akins has a big March on a national stage, I don’t think the NBA lets him make it back to East Lansing next year.

No. 5 Tre Holloman

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Stats: 1.2 Points, 0.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Analysis: Tre Holloman will need a few years to develop under Izzo, but he has given more reliable minutes when called upon of late. The Spartans haven’t asked him to do too much too early, and I wouldn’t expect to see much of him in the postseason.

No. 10 Joey Hauser

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Stats: 14.2 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Analysis: We are FINALLY getting the Joey Hauser that was promised to us. 2020-21 was a rough one for Hauser. 2021-22 was better, although still inconsistent. But this year, Hauser is playing the way we expected, drilling 45.9% of his 3s on 4.9 attempts per game. He has done his part to help with the uncharacteristic rebound issues, snagging 7 per game.

No. 11 A.J. Hoggard

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Stats: 12.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists

Analysis: For better or for worse (usually for better), A.J. Hoggard might be the most important player on this MSU squad. It became clear this year that Hoggard would have to be the main playmaker with Tyson Walker playing more of a 2-guard role for the offense. Hoggard has largely responded well to that responsibility. Hoggard has a strange style as a bigger point guard who rumbles and bumbles his way to the rim, and his shooting numbers are absolutely putrid on the road,. However, when he’s focused he has amazing vision and playmaking ability and knows how to use his body and gravity to open opportunities for his teammates.

The one area he needs to work on for this team to make a run will be on defense, where he sometimes appears to disappear/fall asleep for a team that is really struggling with their perimeter defense.

No. 13 Steven Izzo

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: Come on man

Analysis: In the past, Steven Izzo’s love from the fans may have seemed borderline-ironic. He was never a serious member of the rotation and usually was the proverbial human victory cigar that came in at the end of games. But I think Izzo has earned a lot of respect for the energy he brings on the sideline. While he doesn’t play meaningful minutes, he is, in many ways, the heart of this team.

No. 14 Davis Smith

Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Stats: 0.2 Points, 0.2 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists

Analysis: Another guy who is in the Steven Izzo role; he appears to be loved by his teammates.

No. 15 Carson Cooper

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Stats: 1.5 Points, 0.7 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists

Analysis: Has there been a more-welcome surprise for MSU this year than Carson Cooper? Completely overlooked in his recruitment, the Spartans added Cooper to their 2022 recruiting class late in the process thinking he’d redshirt a year and learn, but it immediately became clear that he was ready to go from Day 1, and he has arguably been the most consistent center on the roster.

No. 20 Nick Sanders

Michigan State Colonel Sanders cheers with other Spartans fans before MSU’s football game against Western Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Stats: NA

Analysis: The son of Barry Sanders only made a few sporadic appearances at the end of games this year.

No. 22 Mady Sissoko

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Stats: 5.0 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

Analysis: Possibly the best and worst thing to happen to Mady Sissoko was Julius Marble transferring. It gave him a huge opportunity to start at center, but it’s clear he might not have been ready for that role. Sissoko always plays with energy and fire, but he still clearly learning the game and is often left with nothing to do but foul the skilled big men of the Big Ten.

No. 25 Malik Hall

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Stats: 9.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Analysis: This has been a rough season for Hall due to injury issues, but he has been one of the best players on the roster, if not the star of the team some hoped he’d become this year. For the second straight year, Malik is shooting above 40% from 3 and can put the ball on the deck to keep the defense honest as well. If he was healthy and if the Akins-Hoggard-Walker guard trio wasn’t working so well, he’d probably have a bigger role, but a slightly hobbled Hall has been giving solid wing minutes for the Spartans.

No. 43 Jason Whitens

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Stats: 0.4 Points, 0.5 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists

Analysis: I’m not sure if this is a hot take, but I am firm believer that Jason Whitens should be playing consistent minutes for this basketball team. Yes, he does not provide much, if any, offense. However, this team has plenty of offensive firepower, but they don’t have a lot of what Whitens can offer, which is defense.

