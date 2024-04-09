Michigan State baseball takes two of three from Niagara

Michigan State baseball was back in town, playing host to out-of-conference opponent Niagara in East Lansing. A three game set, hosted by the Spartans, went majority in the favor of MSU.

Michigan State won the first two games, 9-0 and 7-6, before dropping game three, 8-6.

The Spartans will next face Central Michigan at home on Tuesday, before resuming Big Ten play against Purdue in West Lafayette.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire